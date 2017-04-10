Here & Now set to rock The Cellar in Cardigan

They have close connections with the band Gong and in 1977/1978 worked with Gong's Daevid Allen and Gilli Smyth under the name Planet Gong on the album 'Live Floating Anarchy'. This gig follows on from other great rocking nights recently delivered at the venue by bands such as The Son Of Man and The Hawklords and promises to be of a similar calibre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mercury.