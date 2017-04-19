From Pearl Jam to Tupac, you won't want to miss HBO's Rock Hall ceremony stream
This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony included special performances from some of the world's most iconic musicians and entertainment personalities. The many listeners who weren't able to attend this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony live in New York earlier this month can still experience the show as though they were there: HBO will play a filmed version of the ceremony, which paid tribute to inductees Pearl Jam, Joan Baez, and Tupac Shakur, on its cable channel and streaming services this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC