Feature / 24 minutes agoWind & Wuthering: Genesis look back on their boldest prog statement

It was the album that one writer claimed made Yes and Pink Floyd redundant - Tony Banks, Steve Hackett, Mike Rutherford and co-producer David Hentschel recall making Wind & Wuthering In December 1976, 16 days after the Sex Pistols appeared on the Today programme and shocked the nation, taking punk rock overground, Genesis released their eighth studio album, Wind & Wuthering . History suggests that the music media rounded on them: quickly, the Home Counties four-piece, the very epitome of progressive rock, couldn't get arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Hammer.