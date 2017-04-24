Feature / 21 minutes agoMostly Autumn...

Feature / 21 minutes agoMostly Autumn: "We could be an arena band"

When you've written an album about death, what better way to follow it up than with one about life? That's exactly what Mostly Autumn have done with new album Sight Of Day... "I played the baby some Mostly Autumn the other daya definitely liked it! And there was some kicking along to The Moody Blues too," vocalist Olivia Sparnenn-Josh says, stroking her growing belly as she lets Prog in on her secret. She and her husband, Mostly Autumn's co-founder Bryan Josh, are expecting their first child in July, not long after the band's support slot with Rainbow at Glasgow's SSE Hydro.

