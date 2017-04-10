Ex-Toto frontman Bobby Kimball releas...

Ex-Toto frontman Bobby Kimball releasing new solo album, "We're Not in Kansas Anymore," this month

Founding Toto singer Bobby Kimball will be releasing a brand-new solo album called We're Not in Kansas Anymore on April 21. Kimball, the voice behind such memorable tunes as "Hold the Line," "Rosanna" and "Africa," co-wrote all of the record's 11 tracks with producer John Zaika and multi-instrumentalist Dave Barnett . We're Not in Kansas Anymore also includes musical contributions from Black Country Communion /ex- Dream Theater keyboardist Derek Sherinian , former Mahavishnu Orchestra keyboardist Mitchel Forman , and veteran jazz drummer Joel Taylor .

