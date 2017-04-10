Ex-Toto frontman Bobby Kimball releasing new solo album, a oeWea re Not in Kansas Anymore,a this ...
Founding Toto singer Bobby Kimball will be releasing a brand-new solo album called We're Not in Kansas Anymore on April 21. Kimball, the voice behind such memorable tunes as "Hold the Line," "Rosanna" and "Africa," co-wrote all of the record's 11 tracks with producer John Zaika and multi-instrumentalist Dave Barnett . We're Not in Kansas Anymore also includes musical contributions from Black Country Communion /ex- Dream Theater keyboardist Derek Sherinian , former Mahavishnu Orchestra keyboardist Mitchel Forman , and veteran jazz drummer Joel Taylor .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC