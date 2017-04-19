Elgin's summer concerts announced by casino
Steve Howe, guitarist with the English rock band Yes, will perform with Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy on Aug. 19 at Festival Park in Elgin. A country music lineup, including Grammy-winning artist Gretchen Wilson, kicks off this summer's varied concert series sponsored by Grand Victoria Casino at Festival Park in Elgin.
