Dressy Bessy knock the dust off a fading indie-pop sound and return with Kingsized

I'll be the first to admit that I never really considered the return of the Denver-based, Elephant 6 Collective-associated indie-pop act Dressy Bessy. It's not because I didn't love the band's first record, 1999's Pink Hearts, Yellow Moons , or the freaky pop scene they worked within, one also traversed by Apples in Stereo, Beulah, and Of Montreal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.