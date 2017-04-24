Credit Suisse investors prepare to grill chairman Rohner over pay

ZURICH, April 25 Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner faces his toughest shareholder meeting to date this week following an investor revolt over bonuses and losses totalling 5.65 billion Swiss francs since 2015. Rohner, 57, is facing calls to stand down after six years as chairman, during which time the share price of Switzerland's second-biggest bank has more than halved to around 15 francs.

