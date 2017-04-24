Credit Suisse investors prepare to grill chairman Rohner over pay

Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner faces his toughest shareholder meeting to date this week following an investor revolt over bonuses and losses totaling 5.65 billion Swiss francs since 2015. Credit Suisse's chairman Urs Rohner attends the 2016 Institute of International Finance Spring Membership meeting in Madrid, Spain, May 24, 2016.

