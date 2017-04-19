COMIN' SOON: New Concert Announcements

Read more: Nippertown!

Albany's Upper Room plays host to 2013 International Blues Challenge winner Selwyn Birchwood and his band at 8pm on Thursday, June 15 , as well as Burlington-based band Iron Eyes Cody with the T Sisters at 8pm on Friday, June 23 . Alejandro Escovedo & the Burn Something Beautiful Band return to the Iron Horse Music Hall in Northampton at 7pm on Tuesday, June 20. Priced at $25 in advance; $30 at the door, tickets go on sale on Friday .

Read more at Nippertown!.

