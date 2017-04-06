Coheed and Cambria to Play 'NeverEnder GAIBSIV' Tour w/ The Dear Hunter
The multi-dimensional, progressive-rock band, Coheed and Cambria announced today that they will be touring the US this spring, performing their landmark third album, "Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV: From Fear Through The Eyes of Madness", in its entirety. The tour, entitled NEVERENDER GAIBSIV, will take the band across North America commencing on April 11, and ending May 20, and including stops at the Hollywood Palladium; Aragon Theater in Chicago; and the Blues Hill Bank Pavilion in Boston.
