Ceylon Fisheries Corporation to open fish processing factory for exports

Apr 09, Colombo: The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development said it has decided to establish a factory with latest technology to process fish for export purposes. The factory, which will be established according to a proposal of Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Mahinda Amaraweera will be located in the Ceylon Fisheries Corporation premises in Mattakkuliya at a cost of approximately Rs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.