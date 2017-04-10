Celtic rock group Tempest to play at Sharkey's

Break out your kilts: Sharkey's Bar & Grill will host its first ever Celtic festival this week, with a performance from the Celtic rock group Tempest. The Celtic Fest will take place at Sharkey's on Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Based in San Francisco, Tempest blends folk rock with Celtic and Norwegian influences.

