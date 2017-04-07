BWW Interview: Jordan Rudess: from Ba...

BWW Interview: Jordan Rudess: from Bach to Rock at Iridium

April 7th, 2017 at 8pm : Shalin LIu Performance Center, Rockport, MA April 12th, 2017 at 8pm & 10:30pm: Iridium Jazz Club, New York City, NY April 13th, 2017 at 8pm : World Cafe Live, Philadelphia, PA Jordan Rudess, the keyboard wizard of Dream Theater, is going to be playing some extremely rare solo acoustic performances this month. Broadway Classical caught up with Jordan as he was preparing for his upcoming solo gigs.

