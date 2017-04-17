Blackfield makes it enjoyable to wall...

Blackfield makes it enjoyable to wallow in moroseness

Some who know of Steven Wilson's reputation as a modern-day progressive rock hero might shy away from Blackfield, thinking it's another of his ambitious, musically knotty works. But this long-running collaboration with Israeli singer-songwriter Aviv Geffen is instead a vehicle for the astoundingly prolific Wilson to express his most accessible pop leanings.

