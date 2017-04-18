Band Yes, Todd Rundgren part of 'Yestival' concert in Elgin

Todd Rundgren is on the concert bill of "Yestival" with Yes and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy. The Grand Victoria Casino will host the event at Festival Park in Elgin on Saturday, Aug. 19. Elgin's Grand Victoria Casino hosts the band Yes as part of a special "Yestival" concert at Festival Park at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. Also on the bill are Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy as an opening act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.