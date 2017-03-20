Ayreon Video Contest For 'The Source ...

Ayreon Video Contest For 'The Source Will Flow' - Winning Entry Revealed [News]

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

Arjen Lucassen's Ayreon recently released four fan-made videos for the track "The Source Will Flow", which is featured on the upcoming album "The Source", and invited the fans to vote for their favorite. Arjen Lucassen's Ayreon recently released four fan-made videos for the track "The Source Will Flow", which is featured on the upcoming album "The Source", and invited the fans to vote for their favorite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Progressive-Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV Nov '16 GGabrielK 1
News Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07) Oct '16 Shelly 2
News Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mitt s Dog Crate ... 1
News David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16) Jan '16 cinbad 54
Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 VOTUM 1
See all Progressive-Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,294 • Total comments across all topics: 280,030,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC