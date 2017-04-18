Ayreon - 'Star Of Sirrah' Lyric Video (Feat. Dream Theater, Blind Guardian, Nightwish Members) [N...
Arjen Lucassen's Ayreon released the official lyric video for the song "Star Of Sirrah", which is from the upcoming album titled "The Source". released the official lyric video for the song "Star Of Sirrah", which is from the upcoming album titled "The Source".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC