Andrew Cobner, who is due to cycle from Lands End to John o' Groats to raise money for Send a Cow
A man from Mawnan Smith who had barely ridden a bike five months ago is about to embark on an epic cycle, to help raise money for charity. Andrew Cobner, 59, happily admits that before November last year he had never ridden more than five miles, but soon he will be cycling from Land's End to John O' Groats.
