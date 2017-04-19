An Appalachian Summer Festival announ...

An Appalachian Summer Festival announces lineup

Yestival, featuring Yes with special guests Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy will perform at the Convocation Center Aug. 5 as the finale of An Appalachian Summer Festival. MOMIX, a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton, will perform at the Schaefer Center on July 21.

