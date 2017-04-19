An Appalachian Summer Festival announces lineup
MOMIX, a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton, will perform at the Schaefer Center on July 21. Yestival, featuring Yes with special guests Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy will perform at the Convocation Center Aug. 5 as the finale of An Appalachian Summer Festival.
