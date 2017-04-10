Allan Holdsworth, guitar virtuoso, dies
Allan Holdsworth, known as a guitarist's guitarist for his progressive rock and jazz fusion work with bands including Soft Machine, Gong and UK, has died. Born in Bradford, England, Holdsworth had lived in Southern California for several decades.
