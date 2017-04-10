All the pics: David Bowie's New York apartment on the market for A 5.2million
David Bowie 's former New York apartment is on the market, and it could be yours for 5.2million! The stunning property which boasts three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and large windows with direct view of Central Park was home to David and Iman for ten years. The couple sold the property in 2002 for $1.7million to move downtown to a property in SoHo that the singer had bought in 1999.
