Yes, "Man in a White Car" from Drama (1980): YESterdays

I see a man in a white car Move like a ghost on the skyline Take all your dreams And you throw them away Man in a white car That's it. While initially there doesn't seem like there's much to these Trevor Horn lyrics, "Man in a White Car" - credited to the entire band Yes - does serve as a vehicle for Geoff Downes' Fairlight CMI synthesizers.

