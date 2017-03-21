Trevor Rabin feels "really great" about Yes' Rock Hall induction; says ARW is finishing new music
Ex- Yes guitarist Trevor Rabin is one of eight former or current members of the band who will be recognized when the prog-rock legends are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame April 7 in Brooklyn, New York. Rabin tells ABC Radio he feels "really great" about the honor, while admitting he was somewhat surprised about it after Yes was passed over for induction multiple times.
