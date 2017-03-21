Trevor Rabin feels "really great" abo...

Trevor Rabin feels "really great" about Yes' Rock Hall induction; says ARW is finishing new music

Ex- Yes guitarist Trevor Rabin is one of eight former or current members of the band who will be recognized when the prog-rock legends are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame April 7 in Brooklyn, New York. Rabin tells ABC Radio he feels "really great" about the honor, while admitting he was somewhat surprised about it after Yes was passed over for induction multiple times.

Chicago, IL

