Top 10 Musicians Fans Want Back In Their Old Bands Really Bad [News]

An interesting little rundown has surfaced via Loudwire, showcasing a set of 10 musicians fans want to rejoin their old bands pretty badly. 10. Joey Jordision in Slipknot 9. Ritchie Blackmore in Deep Purple 8. Max & Igor Cavalera in Sepultura 7. Mike Portnoy in Dream Theater 6. James Iha & D'arcy Wretzky in The Smashing Pumpkins 5. Dave Lombardo in Slayer 4. Ace Frehley & Peter Criss in KISS 3. John Frusciante in RHCP 2. Brian Johnson in AC/DC 1. Steven Adler & Izzy Stradlin in GN'R Got something to add? As a huge slipknot fan I don't miss joey at all.

