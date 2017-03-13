The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, March 13-16
Guitar wiz Adrian Belew , who's worked with King Crimson, David Bowie and Frank Zappa, returns to the Boulder Theater on Tuesday with his power trio, while Ann Wilson of Heart takes over the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are Residual Kid at Lost Lake Lounge, Etienne Charles at Dazzle, Save Ferris at the Bluebird Theater, and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah at Larimer Lounge.
