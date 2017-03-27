Strong ticket sales for Bury St Edmun...

Strong ticket sales for Bury St Edmunds Festival

Tickets to this year's Bury St Edmunds Festival only went on sale at the end of last month but already some shows have sold out. Former Yes keyboard player Rick Wakeman is celebrating his 50th year as a professional musician and has proved he is still able to pull the crowds with his Piano Portraits show on May 25 having sold out within a matter of hours.

Chicago, IL

