SteveHackett_ Tour poster 2017

9 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

FORMER Genesis guitarist and prog legend Steve Hackett is back in the UK in April and May with a 15-date tour stopping off at Portsmouth Guildhall on Monday May 8. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the classic Genesis album Wind and Wuthering, Steve and his band will be performing several tracks from the album as well as fan favourites such as 'The Musical Box' and other Genesis numbers never performed before by Steve's band including 'Inside & Out' and 'Anyway'.

