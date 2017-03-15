Steve Hackett Returns to the Uk to Celebrate the Anniversary of Wind and Wuthering Album

Former Genesis guitarist and prog legend St Eve Hackett returns to the UK with an exciting new show for a 15-date tour in April and May. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the classic Genesis album Wind and Wuthering, Steve and his band will be performing several tracks from the album as well as fan favourites such as 'The Musical Box' and other Genesis numbers never performed before by Steve's band including 'Inside & Out' and 'Anyway'.

