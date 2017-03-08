Steve Hackett on 'Night Siren,' Chris...

Steve Hackett on 'Night Siren,' Chris Squire's...

Preston Frazier caught up with Steve Hackett as the former Genesis guitarist prepares to release The Night Siren on March 24. They went in depth on the construction of this new album, Hackett's follow up to 2015's Wolflight . He also previewed the supporting tour , which currently includes dates through May, and discussed working with the late Yes legend Chris Squire in this latest Something Else! Sitdown PRESTON FRAZIER: Steve, congratulations on what I think this is your 25th album, The Night Siren .

