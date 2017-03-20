Rumor: Mike Portnoy's 'First Full Return To Prog Metal' Will Feature...
The report reads: "Although the former Dream Theater drummer has not yet confirmed Thal and Sherinian's involvement in the new project, he has been actively deleting comments on his official forum from fans who have concluded through various social-media posts that the pair are working with Portnoy in the freshly launched band."
