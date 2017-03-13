Producer / Engineer Richard Chycki Talks Recording Dream Theater...
In the clip below, Canadian producer/engineer Richard Chycki sits down with Mitch Gallagher to talk about recording John Petrucci's guitar for the Dream Theater album, The Astonishing. He shares session photos and talks about the process for capturing a world-renowned player's tone in the studio.
