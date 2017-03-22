Nova Collective (featuring Members Of...

Nova Collective (featuring Members Of Between The Buried And Me,...

Nova Collective Enters Billboard Charts For New Album, 'The Further Side' , date: march 21 , 2017 Nova Collective enters Billboard charts for new album, 'The Further Side' The band was formed in 2014 when bassist Dan Briggs and guitarist Richard Henshall began exchanging emails about music; before long, a few demos were fleshed out into full arrangements. Drummer Matt Lynch and keyboardist Pete Jones came on board shortly after to finish writing the album.

