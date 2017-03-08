News / 49 minutes agoEddie Jobson Ann...

News / 49 minutes agoEddie Jobson Announces Fallen Angels Tour

Prog multi-instrumentalist Eddie Jobson has announced a short tour under the banner Fallen Angels to commemorate the work of the late Keith Emerson and John Wetton. On 'The Fallen Angels Tour', Jobson will be joined by Keith Emerson Band guitarist Marc Bonilla , on what is being billed as: "an intimate evening of storytelling and songs paying tribute to the lives of their longtime friends and collaborators John Wetton and Keith Emerson.

