News / 49 minutes agoEddie Jobson Announces Fallen Angels Tour
Prog multi-instrumentalist Eddie Jobson has announced a short tour under the banner Fallen Angels to commemorate the work of the late Keith Emerson and John Wetton. On 'The Fallen Angels Tour', Jobson will be joined by Keith Emerson Band guitarist Marc Bonilla , on what is being billed as: "an intimate evening of storytelling and songs paying tribute to the lives of their longtime friends and collaborators John Wetton and Keith Emerson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Hammer.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC