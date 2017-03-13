Journey Dedicate 'Lights' to John Wetton During Second Night of Tour With Asia

The tour started out in Yakima, Wash., on March 15, and saw Asia adding a tribute to Wetton to their set - delivered by a reconfigured lineup that now includes Yes veteran Billy Sherwood on bass and vocals. Guitarist Sam Coulson offered fans a peek behind the scenes with a short tour-opening video showing the band's prep work for the show as well as footage from the performance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.