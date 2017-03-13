Journey Dedicate 'Lights' to John Wet...

Journey Dedicate 'Lights' to John Wetton During Second Night of Tour With Asia

Friday Mar 17

The tour started out in Yakima, Wash., on March 15, and saw Asia adding a tribute to Wetton to their set - delivered by a reconfigured lineup that now includes Yes veteran Billy Sherwood on bass and vocals. Guitarist Sam Coulson offered fans a peek behind the scenes with a short tour-opening video showing the band's prep work for the show as well as footage from the performance.

