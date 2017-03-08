Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman ( ARW) of YES 2016.

Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman are back after a hiatus of 25 years with the definitive Yes line-up as - Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman . Keyboard legend Rick Wakeman told the Daily Echo he is "thrilled" to finally be reunited for a tour that takes in Bournemouth International Centre on Thursday March 16. Rick said: "Trevor and I have wanted to play Yes music together since the Union Tour, and as for so many of us, there is no Yes music without Jon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.