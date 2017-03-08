Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick W...

Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman ( ARW) of YES 2016.

Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman are back after a hiatus of 25 years with the definitive Yes line-up as - Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman . Keyboard legend Rick Wakeman told the Daily Echo he is "thrilled" to finally be reunited for a tour that takes in Bournemouth International Centre on Thursday March 16. Rick said: "Trevor and I have wanted to play Yes music together since the Union Tour, and as for so many of us, there is no Yes music without Jon.

