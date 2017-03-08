Jon Anderson to Reunite with Yes at Hall of Fame Induction
Jon Anderson will appear with his former bandmates in Yes when they are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 7. The group will be inducted by Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. Anderson had previously said Lee would be joining the band to perform their hit "Roundabout" to fill in for bassist Chris Squire, who died in 2015.
