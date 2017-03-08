John Petrucci: "My Favorite Chord Is 'The Alex Lifeson Chord'"
John Petrucci went out for a drive with the folks from Cosmo Music . In the resulting Rockstars in Cars video, shown below, the Dream Theater guitarist talks about his favorite solo to play live, his mix of technical and emotional guitar playing, and more.
