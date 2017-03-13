Jethro Tull, Taj Mo and The Head and the Heart to play Red Butte this summer
Three big acts - a progressive-rock legend, a collaboration of two great bluesmen and a popular indie-folk band - will be coming to play at Red Butte Garden this summer. Organizers of Red Butte's outdoor concert series announced three of this summer's acts on Monday.
