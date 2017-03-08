Jesse Manley Brings Dust to Syntax Ph...

Jesse Manley Brings Dust to Syntax Physic Opera

Friday Mar 10

Jesse Manley and his six-piece band will release their latest album, Dust , at Syntax Physic Opera, Friday, March 10. The recording represents the fourth time Manley has written music for the ballet company Wonderbound . This is quite the unusual partnership for a guy whose musical roots lie within the folk tradition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

