Happy Birthday Chris Squire: Spotify ...

Happy Birthday Chris Squire: Spotify Playlists Featuring Yes & More

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: JamBase

Today marks what would have been the birthday of renowned bassist Chris Squire who died on June 27, 2015 at the age of 67. As a co-founding member of the iconic progressive rock band Yes , the man nicknamed "Fish" developed a signature style through complex compositions played on his Rickenbacker bass. This edition of Saturday Stream examines Squire's standout work with Yes and with other projects he had a hand in during his storied career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Progressive-Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV Nov '16 GGabrielK 1
News Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07) Oct '16 Shelly 2
News Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mitt s Dog Crate ... 1
News David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16) Jan '16 cinbad 54
Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 VOTUM 1
See all Progressive-Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC