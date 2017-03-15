Happy Birthday Chris Squire: Spotify Playlists Featuring Yes & More

Today marks what would have been the birthday of renowned bassist Chris Squire who died on June 27, 2015 at the age of 67. As a co-founding member of the iconic progressive rock band Yes , the man nicknamed "Fish" developed a signature style through complex compositions played on his Rickenbacker bass. This edition of Saturday Stream examines Squire's standout work with Yes and with other projects he had a hand in during his storied career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.