Gordon Haskell returns to Wimborne
Singer/songwriter Gordon Haskell who was a former pupil of Wimborne's Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, is returning to the town to play at the Tivoli Theatre on Sunday 2nd April. Gordon was introduced to the bass guitar by his class mate Robert Fripp and they played together in The Ravens and the first incarnation of The League of Gentlemen.
