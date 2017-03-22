Genesis' legendary guitarist to play New Zealand

As the powerhouse guitarist for inarguably one of the most important progressive rock bands ever, Steve Hackett has been a guiding influence for musicians and guitarists for over 40 years. To the great regret of the band, Genesis never made it to New Zealand, so finally Hackett is making it up to fans by bringing some Genesis magic to our shores, playing Auckland 's Town Hall on July 28 .

