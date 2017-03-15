Flash the Readies flaunt epic post-ro...

Flash the Readies flaunt epic post-rock sound on Kayos

Saturday Mar 4

Kayos, which came out last year, is the excellent fourth LP by the Olomouc-based outfit Flash the Readies. They started out in the mid-2000s as an indie group but today have a post-rock sound that should appeal greatly to fans of Mogwai or Godspeed You! Black Emperor.

