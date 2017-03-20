Experimental Music Ensemble Zero Times Everything to Release New Album 'Sonic Cinema'
Experimental music ensemble Zero Times Everything will be releasing their eagerly anticipated new album "Sonic Cinema" on April 21, 2017! Avant-garde post-industrial pre-cambrian pan-ethnic serial noise proto-punk neocortex music. It lives at the intersection of "My Life in the Bush of Ghosts" and Autechre, mixing glitchcore, ambient, and progressive rock.
