Ewan McGregor's daughter Clara shows off her model physique in new Instagram snaps

Ewan McGregor 's daughter Clara is all grown up! The 21-year-old, who is the eldest of Ewan's four children with wife Eve, has been showing off her modelling prowess in a series of snaps posted on Instagram. Clara signed a contract with Wilhelmina Models - the agency who launched the career of David Bowie's wife Iman - last year, and it is clear to see why they snapped her up judging by her latest social media posts.

