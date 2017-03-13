EVENT: Allan Holdsworth's Re-Issues Release Party April 4 in Venice, CA
Guitar innovator, jazz, and progressive rock legend Allan Holdsworth career as producer, bandleader, and lead composer is documented in this box set, and with the artist's 28-track selection of favorites in Eidolon. Both packages include extensive liner notes, and an updated 2016 interview with Holdsworth discussing each release, his history, and approach to the instrument.
