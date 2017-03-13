Dream Theater announce UK leg of anni...

Dream Theater announce UK leg of anniversary tour

Their shows in the UK will include a live set of Images and Words in its entirety along with fan favourites from their back catalogue. Next month Dream Theater will embark on the first leg of the Images, Words & Beyond 25th Anniversary Tour, kicking things off with two sold-out nights at Rome, Italy's Auditorium Parco Della Musica.

