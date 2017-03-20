David Bowie's former New York condo is for sale for $9.2 million

A New York City condo that was the former home of the late music icon David Bowie has been put on the market for US$6.5 million . The 175 square metre Essex House condo was owned by Bowie and his wife Iman from 1991 until 2002 when they sold the pad for US$1.7 million, Luxury Listings NYC reported.

